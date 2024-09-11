AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the quarter. Silgan makes up 0.9% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Silgan worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 201,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 108,942 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Silgan by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,580,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after purchasing an additional 163,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Silgan

In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $78,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Silgan

Silgan Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.