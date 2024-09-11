AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $5.80 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for approximately 1.0% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $202.83 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $213.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hershey

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.