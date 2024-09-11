476 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 0.7 %

McKesson stock opened at $505.73 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $417.65 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $571.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.91. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.