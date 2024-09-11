3,699 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $5,055,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.93.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

