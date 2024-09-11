2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Trading 8.3% Higher

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.91. 985,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,051,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITX. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares during the period.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

