207,459 Shares in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 207,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 44.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MWA stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $21.51.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $175,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $691,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $175,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $221,755.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,842 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

