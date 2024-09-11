19,410 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Bought by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QuantumScape by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,306,000 after purchasing an additional 796,723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in QuantumScape by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 678,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 40.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 8.66.

Insider Activity

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,219,496.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,426,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,219,496.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,196,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,426,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $76,931.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,453.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,112,281 shares of company stock worth $6,547,435. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

