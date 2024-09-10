Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ:ZETA traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $25.43. 173,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,075. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.26. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,723,000 after purchasing an additional 431,077 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,208 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 1,549.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,578 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,962 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $23,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

