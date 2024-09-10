Zentry Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $94.58 Million (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Zentry has a market cap of $94.58 million and $4.19 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zentry token can now be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry launched on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01566265 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,493,719.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

