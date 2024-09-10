World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.93

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 52807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

World Kinect Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at World Kinect

In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,645,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,452,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $452,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,083.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,645,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,452,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of World Kinect

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,585,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth $57,423,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth about $35,957,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,874,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,475,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Kinect

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Further Reading

