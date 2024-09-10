World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

World Kinect has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years. World Kinect has a payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect World Kinect to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Get World Kinect alerts:

World Kinect Stock Performance

WKC traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. 615,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,439. World Kinect has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). World Kinect had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that World Kinect will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WKC

Insider Activity at World Kinect

In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,645,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,452,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other World Kinect news, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $452,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,083.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,645,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,452,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

World Kinect Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.