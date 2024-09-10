William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $570.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 100.57%. The business had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avid Bioservices

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $57,733.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,847.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock worth $69,984 in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth $38,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

