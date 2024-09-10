Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $321.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $236.38 and a 52-week high of $350.50.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

