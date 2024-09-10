Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,036 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,498,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 405,129 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 538,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 173,986 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,410,000. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,550,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

FV stock opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0167 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

