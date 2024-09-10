Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 556 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85. The firm has a market cap of $250.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.04%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

