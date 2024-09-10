Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $749.82 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $920.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $949.68. The firm has a market cap of $295.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

