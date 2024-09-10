Wanchain Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.50 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $33.68 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00042207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,232,975 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

