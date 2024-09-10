Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $2.59 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $72.67 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $2.59 or 0.00004554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009153 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013350 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,867.59 or 1.00130060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007811 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,164,717.40368779 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.46176033 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $1,984,843.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

