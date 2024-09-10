Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Gap Up to $14.19

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.19, but opened at $16.10. Viridian Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 6,540,406 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRDN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 13.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.82 and a quick ratio of 15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a negative net margin of 79,185.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 108.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

