Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,733.02

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $13,733.02 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0580 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,849.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.82 or 0.00570138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00106671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.80 or 0.00288327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00032163 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00034421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00087688 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,234,860 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

