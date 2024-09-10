Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,707. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Veralto

Veralto Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE VLTO opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $112.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.49.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.