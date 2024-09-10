Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of VGR opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.04. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $371.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vector Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vector Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

