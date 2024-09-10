Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at Mizuho

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $113.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

NASDAQ PCVX traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $117.24. 44,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average of $73.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $119.27.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $127,308.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,181.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $127,308.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,181.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,283 shares of company stock worth $7,271,218. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

