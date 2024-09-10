Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 609 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

VO stock opened at $251.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $258.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

