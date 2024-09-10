Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 5,281 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.42. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.