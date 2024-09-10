Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 4,615 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $47.21.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.