Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. American National Bank lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.49. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

