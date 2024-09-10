Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $882,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $189.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.