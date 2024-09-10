Vantage Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after acquiring an additional 133,037 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,168,000 after acquiring an additional 114,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,385,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $269.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.98 and its 200 day moving average is $262.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

