Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $223.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.16.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

