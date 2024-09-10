Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,706,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 2,394,811 shares.The stock last traded at $83.69 and had previously closed at $84.29.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.48.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 376.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after buying an additional 28,197 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.