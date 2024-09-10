Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,706,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 2,394,811 shares.The stock last traded at $83.69 and had previously closed at $84.29.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.48.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
