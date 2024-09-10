Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.92.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.