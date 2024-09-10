VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 271,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the previous session’s volume of 61,560 shares.The stock last traded at $71.31 and had previously closed at $72.26.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 759.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

