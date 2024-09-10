USDB (USDB) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

USDB (USDB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. USDB has a market capitalization of $270.97 million and approximately $13.02 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDB token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDB has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000110 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 271,040,790 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 271,400,056.6432338. The last known price of USDB is 1.00139841 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $6,488,568.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

