US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $2,466,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 234,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TBIL stock opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2152 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

