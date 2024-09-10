Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 9.6% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and $114.02 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.71 or 0.00011801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00107280 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000156 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,210,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,210,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.42698421 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1085 active market(s) with $72,442,745.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

