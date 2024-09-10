UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $18.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PATH. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie cut shares of UiPath from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of UiPath from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -76.19 and a beta of 0.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 875.6% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

