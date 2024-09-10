UBS Group Trims National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Target Price to $45.00

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.40% from the stock’s current price.

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of FIZZ traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.38. 7,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,693. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $53.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.82.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $329.47 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Beverage

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in National Beverage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in National Beverage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in National Beverage by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

