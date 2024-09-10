Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $320.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $337.29.

TT stock opened at $345.30 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $363.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Motco acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

