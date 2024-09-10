Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Shares Up 7.1%

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 17,815,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 243,335,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Tower Resources Stock Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.02.

About Tower Resources

Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

