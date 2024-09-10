Theta Fuel Price Down 0.5% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $375.58 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00041873 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,675,468,308 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

