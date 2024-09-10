The Goldman Sachs Group Trims ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Target Price to $1.25

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CHPT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of ChargePoint to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.39.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $541.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $26,609.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $65,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,099 shares of company stock valued at $137,498 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 50.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

