The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.4% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.13.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,594,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

