The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) SVP Sells $661,600.00 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 16,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Buckle Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BKE stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 312,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,154. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,638,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after acquiring an additional 90,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,349 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Buckle by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 178,794 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

