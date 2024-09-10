TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives C$200.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$200.71.

TFII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares downgraded TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$217.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cormark raised their price target on TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$207.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

TFII opened at C$190.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$203.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$199.11. The firm has a market cap of C$16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$144.42 and a twelve month high of C$220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.00, for a total value of C$410,000.00. In related news, Director Steven Brookshaw sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.89, for a total transaction of C$1,235,739.38. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.00, for a total value of C$410,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,740,121 in the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

