Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Texas Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ TCBS opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 million, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.01. Texas Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.

About Texas Community Bancshares

In other news, SVP Terri Baucum sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $26,867.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,761.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Texas Community Bancshares news, SVP Terri Baucum sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $26,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,761.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anthony Scavuzzo purchased 15,000 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $209,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,779.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

