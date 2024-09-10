Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.
Texas Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ TCBS opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 million, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.01. Texas Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.
Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Texas Community Bancshares
Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Community Bancshares
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Stocks That Make Good Short-Squeeze Candidates
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.