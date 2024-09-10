Terra Price Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $273.74 million and approximately $93.21 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 693,113,775 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

