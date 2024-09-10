Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

VIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE:VIV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 361,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,850. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,206,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,261,000 after buying an additional 275,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,157,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 12.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,828,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,601,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 725,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,222,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

