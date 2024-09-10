TD Cowen Raises Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $155.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.29.

SAIC opened at $134.58 on Friday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $104.26 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.33%.

In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James Joshua Jackson bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara bought 1,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,715 shares of company stock worth $200,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Science Applications International by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

