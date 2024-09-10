TD Cowen Downgrades KBR (NYSE:KBR) to Hold

TD Cowen lowered shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.50.

KBR stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. KBR has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $69.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 454.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in KBR by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 58,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

